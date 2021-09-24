MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $570.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $523.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $621.43.

MSCI stock opened at $653.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.97. MSCI has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after buying an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,414,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

