MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $720.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $720.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $621.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $653.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $524.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

