Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 176 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average is $162.78.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

