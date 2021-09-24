Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,547,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $270.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $164.10 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.38.

