Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,728 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL opened at $137.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

