Mutual Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,647,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,411,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $245.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

