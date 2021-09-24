Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 1,922 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,853,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,460,000 after acquiring an additional 435,955 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $196.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.73 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

