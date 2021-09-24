Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,654 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Family Management Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.44.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

