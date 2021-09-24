Napier Park Global Capital US LP Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 12.1% of Napier Park Global Capital US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after buying an additional 713,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $569,344,000 after buying an additional 681,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 526,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,786,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on FCX. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

