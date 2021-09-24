National Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $35.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $41.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.