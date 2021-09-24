National Asset Management Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,648,000 after buying an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 223,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 95,907 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

