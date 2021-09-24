National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 75.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 86.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM opened at $96.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.89 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

