National Asset Management Inc. Invests $408,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.