National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.95.

NYSE ALB opened at $229.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.92. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

