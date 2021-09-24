National Asset Management Inc. Sells 122 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.38.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.67, for a total transaction of $6,546,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock worth $34,251,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $638.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.93. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

