National Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3,177.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 89,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period.

RDIV opened at $39.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

