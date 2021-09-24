National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) CEO David P. Bauer Buys 3,000 Shares

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,766,000 after purchasing an additional 481,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after purchasing an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after purchasing an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

