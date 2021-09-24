National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NHI. Truist cut their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

