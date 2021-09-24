National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.70 Million

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $501.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $501.60 million to $501.80 million. National Vision reported sales of $485.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National Vision by 89,753.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,481,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,997 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in National Vision by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,662 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,796,000 after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National Vision by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

