National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $207.27

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.27, but opened at $215.25. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $213.01, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.12. The stock has a market cap of $781.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 74,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

