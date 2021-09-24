Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXNX. Barclays lifted their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.80. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. On average, analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Axonics by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Axonics by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Axonics by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 90,683 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Axonics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.