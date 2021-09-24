NEST Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.48 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.66 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00120312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00157525 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

