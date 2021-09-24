NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,525,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 26.6% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NetEase by 8.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 241,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,723. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

