New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 16,891.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $2,850,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at $992,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 571.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

