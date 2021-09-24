New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce $34.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $25.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $133.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,992 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,334,000 after purchasing an additional 452,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after buying an additional 380,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,497 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.93. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

