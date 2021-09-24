NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after buying an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after buying an additional 3,181,585 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

