NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $423.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.15 and its 200-day moving average is $491.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

