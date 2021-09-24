NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,782,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

