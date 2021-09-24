NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $203,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after acquiring an additional 256,706 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,654,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 186,144 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.20 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

