NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 951 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after buying an additional 1,325,016 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 749,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 209,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

