NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 8.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 91.6% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in DraftKings by 13.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 111,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DraftKings by 18.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,883,000 after acquiring an additional 330,806 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in DraftKings by 58.2% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $5,760,526.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,836,807 shares of company stock worth $264,946,771. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

