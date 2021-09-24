NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.40

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 90.40 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 73.10 ($0.96). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.60 ($1.00), with a volume of 746,582 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 80.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.40. The company has a market cap of £237.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

In related news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

