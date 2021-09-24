NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

