NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 20,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,285. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

