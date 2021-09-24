NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.80.

TSE:NFI opened at C$24.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.95. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.09%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

