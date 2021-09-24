NFJ Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Stepan worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Stepan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Stepan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $111.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58. Stepan has a 1-year low of $105.96 and a 1-year high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $595.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

