NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $87,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

