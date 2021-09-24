NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.78. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

