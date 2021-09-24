NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManTech International stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

