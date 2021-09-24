NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $995,000 in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. SVF Investment Corp. 2 accounts for about 0.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.42% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFB remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

