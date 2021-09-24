North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post sales of $129.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.40 million and the highest is $131.60 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $70.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $524.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $519.20 million to $528.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.46 million, with estimates ranging from $579.03 million to $631.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at about $714,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 143,610 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,315. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $431.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

