NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 2,830,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

