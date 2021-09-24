Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,737 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,375,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,883,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

