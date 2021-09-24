NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NS stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.