NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

