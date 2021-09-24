O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of One Stop Systems worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $776,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

