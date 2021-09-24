O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $72,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $177.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

