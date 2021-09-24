O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Truist upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

