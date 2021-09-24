O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $64,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.