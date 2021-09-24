O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $921,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $1,897,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $992,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 64.55. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock valued at $433,350,962.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.